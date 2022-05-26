Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was shot by the gunman while she was trying to call 911

Medical Professional Rushed to Texas School Shooting to Help, Then Learned Stepdaughter Was Victim

Angel's mother, Berlinda Arreola, tells PEOPLE her son, a Certified Medical Assistant, had raised Amerie, 10, as his own, and that he rushed to the Uvalde school after learning gunfire had been reported there.

"He was helping children," Arreola explains, because responding EMTs "were trying to assist with everything going on."

One little girl "ran out and she was covered in blood — covered, saturated in blood. And so he ran to her before she even came out and he's like, 'Are you hurt? Where were you hurt?' And she's like, 'I'm not, I'm not, it's not my blood,'" Arreola relays. "And he goes, 'Are you sure?'"

Garza, according to Arreola, couldn't believe the girl was unharmed, "because the blood was overwhelming — all over her."

The girl told Garza the blood on her was that of her best friend Amerie — Garza's stepdaughter.

Angel Garza, Amerie Jo Garza

Later, while searching for Amerie at a local hospital, Garza met one of his daughter's classmates, who told him she was shot by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos while trying to call 911.

"He could have just taken her phone away," Arreola says of the shooter. "He could have just broke it — done something. And he just shot her. Just ... she was one of the first ones that was killed. She was basically shot within probably five minutes."

Prior to the massacre in Uvalde, a small city about 85 miles west of San Antonio, the shooter shot his grandmother in the face.

He then drove to the school, crashed his car in a nearby ditch and entered the building. All the fatalities took place inside one classroom, authorities have said.

A responding off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent killed the suspect. A motive for the murders, if known, has not been released.

Police said at a Tuesday press conference they believe the shooter acted alone.

The children killed were in the second, third, and fourth grades, police confirmed.