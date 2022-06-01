Letter from the Editor on Uvalde Mass Shooting: A Reporter's Beat, a Magazine's Mission

PEOPLE's current issue pays tribute to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 children and two teachers were murdered

A woman mourns before the 21 crosses bearing the names of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School at a memorial set up in the town square in Uvalde, Texas, May 27, 2022. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The New York Times)

The following letter from Editor-in-Chief Liz Vaccariello appears in the June 13, 2022 issue of PEOPLE.

Elaine Aradillas has covered 17 mass shootings since she joined PEOPLE 15 years ago. "My first one was the Dark Knight shooting in Aurora, Colorado," she told me. "My last one was less than two weeks ago in Buffalo."

That was before the events in Uvalde, Texas. So now the number is 18. "It never gets easier," she told me. "And this one was personal."

Elaine, a veteran writer from the PEOPLE crime team, is based in New York, but during the pandemic she returned to her hometown of San Antonio, east of Uvalde, where a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers on May 24.

liz vaccariello Liz Vaccariello | Credit: Mettie Ostrowski

Elaine Aradillas Elaine Aradillas | Credit: Ilana Panich-Linsman

On that Tuesday afternoon Elaine hopped in her car and drove the 83 miles to begin the heartbreaking work that PEOPLE does best: Report swiftly and accurately on the scene and conduct interviews with the victims and their families. Our reporters talk quietly to families far from the ruckus. We knock on doors, reach out by phone; so many families say they speak to us because they know PEOPLE will tell their stories correctly, sensitively and compassionately—and because we help the world bear witness to their loss.

What Elaine described to me from the scene that first day will stay with me forever: "I was at the reunification center for most of the day, the gathering place for family members who couldn't locate their children. I was sitting on this stone bench. It was nothing but journalists and police officers, but in the distance you could see the family members who hadn't located their children," she says. "You could see them hugging each other, comforting each other as they waited."

people cover- Uvalde TX _06_13_2022

The longer the wait, the worse the news.

"At 10 o'clock at night, the glow from the windows of the civic center is all that's illuminating the town," Elaine continued. "All of a sudden I heard a mother wailing. That sound was about 50 feet away and emanated from inside another building. Everyone just sat there and listened in stunned silence. Everyone respected what was happening at that moment—and we made ourselves listen to the grief."