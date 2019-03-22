Texas Priest Accused Of Groping a Woman in Hospice Care During Her Last Rites

A Roman Catholic priest in Austin, Texas, has been accused of groping a woman in home hospice care while giving her last rites.

Rev. Gerold Langsch was arrested on Thursday afternoon on a misdemeanor assault charge. He was freed on $15,000 bond, PEOPLE confirms.

According to the arrest affidavit, the unidentified woman was in hospice care for complications of diabetes. The affidavit states that Langsch went to her home to administer last rites.

The Austin Statesman reports that the 60-year-old woman was in renal failure as a result of her diabetes. On October 5, her husband requested that a priest come to her house to administer last rites, including the absolution of her sins.

But the woman did not die. Five days after her last rites, she contacted police with allegations that she had been molested by the priest, who she had never met before he came to her house.

On March 13, she allegedly picked Langsch out of a photo lineup and identified him as the man who had assaulted her. The Austin Police Department tells Fox San Antonio that the investigation was delayed because of the woman’s health problems.

According to the arrest affidavit, Langsch arrived at the woman’s home and anointed her chest with holy water. Then, the affidavit claims, he pulled out a separate bottle and began applying lotion to her chest. The affidavit also alleges that Langsch massaged the woman’s breast and pinched her nipple, asking, “Does that feel good?”

The woman also allegedly told authorities that he unsuccessfully tried to slip his hand down her adult diaper.

In the affidavit, the woman claims that she felt like a “nasty, dirty piece of meat” after the alleged encounter.

In a statement to the Associated Press on Wednesday, the Catholic Diocese of Austin claimed that they removed Langsch last month after they “received an unrelated report that he had failed to maintain proper boundaries with an adult.”

“The Diocese of Austin will cooperate fully with the police in their investigation,” the diocese added. “We trust that God will guide our public officials toward a just result and we offer prayers for all involved.”

Langsch has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. He did not immediately return PEOPLE’s messages for comment.