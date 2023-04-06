Texas Police Searching for 6-Year-Old Boy Missing Since November After His Mother Allegedly Fled The Country

Authorities were first alerted to the disappearance of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on March 20, after several family members expressed their concern over the safety of him and his five siblings

By
Published on April 6, 2023 04:08 PM
missing Texas boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez
Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. Photo: Everman Emergency Services

Authorities are searching for a missing 6-year-old Texas boy who allegedly hasn't been seen since November, and whose mother and siblings have allegedly fled the country, reports say.

According to the Everman Police Department, authorities were first alerted to the disappearance of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez on March 20, after several family members expressed their concern over the safety of him and his five siblings.

During a welfare check at the Everman, Texas, home, where the family was staying, Noel's mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, allegedly told responding officers that he was with his father in Mexico.

Two days later, police say Rodriguez-Singh, 37, boarded an India-bound flight from the Dallas-Fort Worth airport, with her husband Arshdeep Singh and five other kids, ranging in age from 5 months to 11 years old. Arshdeep is not the father of Noel, who was not among the children on the flight, according to a news release.

The information that Noel was with his father in Mexico turned out to be false, police later discovered. Authorities said at the time the family traveled out of the country, they could not have prevented them from leaving.

Further investigation revealed Rodriguez-Singh allegedly recently paid for a concrete porch to be poured in at the Everman home they were staying at. Authorities dug up the concrete, but no evidence was obtained, the release reads.

"I want to be very clear: To this day, we don't have any evidence that would suggest Noel's deceased," police chief Craig Spencer told reporters Friday, per NBC News. "… We are still pursuing every avenue possible with this investigation."

That same day, authorities said they issued arrest warrants for Rodriguez-Singh and her husband for abandoning or endangering a child.

Anyone with information on Noel's whereabouts is urged to contact Everman police at 817-293-2923 or 817-469-8477. Tips can also be emailed to tips@evermantx.net.

