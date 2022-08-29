Texas Police Officer Accidentally Killed Woman While Trying to Shoot at Dog

Former police officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 29, 2022 04:36 PM
margarita brooks
Margarita Brooks. Photo: Facebook

A jury will continue deliberations Monday in the trial of a former Arlington, Texas, police officer accused of negligent homicide in the accidental shooting death of a woman.

According to multiple outlets, former officer Ravinder Singh shot 30-year-old Margarita Brooks to death during a welfare check in August 2019.

KXAS-TV reports while responding to the call, Singh allegedly called out for Brooks, who was unconscious in a grassy area in Arlington with her dog beside her.

His calls caught the attention of her unrestrained dog, prompting it to bark and charge toward him.

Police say Singh retreated, while firing his gun toward the dog multiple times, striking Brooks in the chest in the process.

She was hospitalized and later succumbed to her injuries, reports say.

Earlier reports from the station said Brooks was a mother of three who appeared to be homeless and was often seen walking with her boyfriend and her dog, a lab mix who weighed about 40 lbs.

In November 2019, amid an administrative investigation, Singh resigned from the department, and in September 2020, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted him on a negligent homicide charge, according to KXAS. He has pleaded not guilty.

Brooks' family also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the former officer in July 2021, seeking $2 million in damages.

"There's no winners in this," Brooks' father Troy Brooks said, per the station. "That's a young man in there. This changes the course of his life. We can't get Maggie back."

According to the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, Singh is represented by defense attorney Rafael Sierra, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

