Texas Police Find 6 Young Children Left Alone in 'Filth and Squalor,' Leading to Moms' Arrests
Two Texas mothers have been charged with endangering a child after their six children — who range in age from 1 to 9 — were discovered living in squalor inside a Houston residence.
Online court records accessed by PEOPLE confirm the allegations against Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and Yures Molina, 34.
The women were arrested on Feb. 2 after Houston Police were called to an apartment complex by a maintenance worker who spotted one of the women's barefooted children walking dangerously close around a swimming pool.
Officers arrived to find a little girl who was dirty and unsupervised.
The little girl's older brother allegedly led officers back to their apartment, where four other small children were found alone.
Police did not say if the two mothers are related, but they were sharing the apartment.
According to investigators, Padilla-Hernandez's 1-year-old son was found confined to a crib. The boy, who has special needs, was so hungry that he resorted to eating his own excrement.
Some of the children — ages 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, and 9 — were allegedly covered in filth and lice.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
Molina was not home when officers arrived. As investigators were making their way through the apartment, Padilla-Hernandez returned, claiming she was out having her tax return prepared.
Both women posted $15,000 bond for their release. PEOPLE was unable to reach either woman for comment Tuesday.
They are due back in court in early April.
Information on their attorneys was unavailable. They've yet to enter pleas to the charge.