Police Chief Allegedly Forged Marriage Annulment Papers, Presented Them to Woman He Was Dating

A Texas Police Chief was arrested last week for allegedly forging annulment papers — and a woman who says she dated him says he did so to convince her he was single so he could continue their affair.

Jason Collier, 41, was taken into custody Jan. 26 by the Texas Rangers after the Hutchinson County District Attorney's Office requested they conduct a criminal investigation into the former Stinnett police chief.

"Collier allegedly sent a text message to the victim with a fraudulent government record attached," Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "The document was a fraudulent marriage annulment."

Collier was arrested on Jan. 28 on the charge of tampering with a governmental record/with the intent to defraud. He was booked into Hutchinson County Jail and his bail was set at $10,000.

In a Facebook post, the City of Stinnett said Collier resigned from his job and they accepted his resignation.

The investigation came about after an alleged girlfriend posted on Facebook accusing Collier of "living a double/triple life," KAMR reports.

"I was his girlfriend until yesterday," the woman wrote, according to KAMR. "He lied to me and presented me with fake annulment documents when I found out he was married. I also found out about a 2nd girlfriend, Kristi, last night," she continued. "He has lied to us, our children and asked us both to marry him. He is a poor representative of your town."

The woman accused Collier of visiting her in Amarillo while he was "on shift" and they had just returned from a vacation in Taos, N.M. According to the post, which is no longer available, he told the other alleged girlfriend that he was on a "work assignment" in Portland, Oregon.

The woman told KFDA that she found out he was married after she shared a photo of them together on Facebook and a friend contacted her.

"She said 'OK, I know where I know him from.' She said 'I am friends with his wife on Facebook.' I was completely shocked," she said.

She said she confronted Collier about it.

"…He was like, 'Well, you know, I'll get you the annulment,' and he's like, 'Just hold on,'" she told KAMR. "I was like, 'Okay, you know, let me see it then,' and he sent that to me. And I told him, I said, 'Well, I'm not going to take this at face value, I'm going to check it out with Potter County.' I did not think it was right in his position to be presenting people with a false document like that."

She told KAMR that she hopes that Collier "learned his lesson, not to deceive people like that."

"I was also about to believe him about everything due to his position," she added. "I mean, I would think that that would be a very upstanding person, and a very honest person. And that is how he presented himself. And I would just hope that this doesn't happen to any other women in the future. Just the lies and promising things that are never going to happen. There's just no reason to drag people and their children into that."

A law firm representing Collier's wife said she filed for divorce on Feb. 1.