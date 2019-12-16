Texas Pastor Who Volunteered at Local School Is Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Image zoom Brett Monroe Arlington Police Department

A church pastor who volunteered at a North Texas school has been arrested on child pornography charges.

On Wednesday, Brett Monroe, 38, was arrested at his Arlington home for one count of possession of child pornography, according to NBC5, CBS DFW and WFAA.

Monroe is a staff member at the Heritage Baptist Church in Arlington and has been there for 11 years, according to his LinkedIn profile, the stations report.

He was also a volunteer with the Arlington Independent School District at the Corey Academy of Fine Arts & Dual Language.

A next door neighbor told NBC5 Monroe and his family are “good church people,” calling the arrest a shock.

“They’re quiet,” Arrisca Harbor said. “Church members be over there, donate to the Mission of Arlington, have garage sales. I mean, just normal.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a statement, Heritage Baptist’s Pastor George Newcomb said the ministry has “zero tolerance for child abuse.”

“As a ministry, we are always saddened and dismayed when one of our employees is arrested and charged with breaking the law,” the statement read, according to NBC 5. “When a criminal allegation involves inappropriate conduct toward a child or children, our organization immediately suspends or terminates that individual from employment and from any contact with children pending the outcome of the criminal matter, and we fully cooperate with parents, state officials, and law enforcement. We believe that if children are safe anywhere, they should be safe at church.”

Monroe has been banned from the school district’s campuses.

His arrest was a coordinated effort between Arlington police and the Department of Homeland Security.

His attorney’s information was not available Monday.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to Childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.