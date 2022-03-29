Caroline Gaddis, 39, was last seen leaving her Galveston workplace on Friday, March 18, followed by a text that she would be out sick the following Monday

Texas Parents Searching for Daughter, 39, Who's Been Missing for a Week: 'It's Not Like Her'

A Texas family is searching for answers after a woman allegedly sent a text to her workplace saying she would be out sick on March 21 and then apparently disappeared.

"If she were going away for a week ... it is not like her not to say something about it," Judy Gaddis said of her missing daughter, Caroline Gaddis, reports Houston TV station KHOU.

Caroline, 39, is a counselor who was last seen leaving her Galveston office three days earlier, on March 18, a Friday, according to the volunteer search-and-rescue organization Texas EquuSearch.

On Tuesday, March 22, the day she was expected back in the office, Caroline's parents received a phone call from their daughter's workplace.

"I got a call from her office, from her work, and they said, 'You know, she's not here yet, your daughter is not here yet, do you know where she is?'" said her father, Bob Gaddis, reports KHOU. "I have no idea."

Caroline's concerned parents were at her apartment in League City when police arrived for a requested welfare check and found no signs of foul play.

But Caroline's father says he saw worrisome signs.

"It looked lived in, but from my perspective, it looked like she left ... behind things that if you're planning to go somewhere you would not leave it home," he said. "She had a packed overnight bag with clothes in it, cosmetics, her hairdryer, her brush, things that as a woman you don't typically leave behind, no matter how big of a rush you're in."

Her dark blue, 2018 Nissan Rogue — with Texas license plate MBZ-7403 — was missing, and her family reported that her cell phone appears to be turned off.

"For (Caroline) to not go (to work) for three or four days for no reason, didn't call anybody, is really suspicious," said her father, reports KTRK.

League City police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. But on a Facebook page devoted to the search for Caroline, a family friend on Monday night posted: "The family received an email from the detective tonight. 'We believe her vehicle to have last been seen in Lindale, Texas, 12 miles northwest of Tyler on Friday, March 18 at 7:50PM.'"

Caroline is described as 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion.