Texas Officials Identify Remains of Taylor Pomaski, Missing Girlfriend of Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware

The remains were found during a December 2021 search in north Harris County and officially confirmed on Saturday, according to authorities

Texas officials have identified the remains of Taylor Pomaski, the missing girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware, Harris County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland confirms to PEOPLE.

The remains found during a north Harris County search in December 2021 have been confirmed to belong to the 29-year-old woman, Gilliland said in an email to PEOPLE on Sunday.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences made the official determination on Saturday, Gilliland added.

"The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close," the senior deputy wrote.

Deputies say no suspects have been arrested in connection to Pomaski's case, according to KPRC-TV. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed, and toxicology results are still pending, per the outlet.

Pomaski was reported missing by her family last year on May 11, KPRC-TV reported in June. The woman's family reportedly told authorities that they believed she was possibly in danger.

Taylor Pomaski Credit: Texas EquuSearch

Pomaski was last seen on April 25, 2021, while at a party at her home on Stallion Brooks Lane in Spring, Texas, the HCSO previously said. Investigators have suspected Pomaski may have been the victim of foul play.

In an interview with ABC-13, the woman's father Stephen Pomaski said her family realized on Mother's Day that they hadn't spoken to her since April.

"It kind of hit us early in the day," he told the news station. "We haven't heard from her in a week and a half, two weeks at this point."

Also in April, Ware was arrested in Montgomery County and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

The former San Francisco 49ers tight end was released on $23,000 bond on April 20, 2021 — five days before Pomaski vanished.

Kevin Ware Jr. Kevin Ware Jr. | Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Ware was arrested for a second time on June 11 for failing to appear in court and check in with the probation office. A judge ordered Ware be held without bail later that month, KPRC-TV reported.

In December, Pomaski's remains were then uncovered as investigators and Texas EquuSearch combed through an unidentified site in north Harris County, according to KPRC-TV.

Investigators were not immediately able to identify the remains, but believed they were connected to Pomaski's disappearance.