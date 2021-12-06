Texas Officer Who Once Helped Prevent Man's Suicide Is Killed: Great 'Friend, Father and Husband'
Officer Richard Houston, a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department, was killed in the line of duty Friday
A decorated Texas police officer was killed in the line of duty Friday during a shooting outside of a grocery store.
Officer Richard Houston, 46, was responding to a disturbance at an Albertsons grocery store in Mesquite, Texas, when he was shot multiple times, according a police department news release. He was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased shortly after 2 p.m.
The male suspect, whose name has not been released, was also shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Morning News and CBS DFW report. Details about the suspect's injury and the disturbance that led to the altercation have not been made public.
Houston, a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department, received several awards during his career, including 48 letters of commendation, two Life Saving Awards and one police commendation bar.
In August 2018, Houston was named the Citizens Police Academy Officer of the Month. This past April, he was presented with a Certificate of Merit for preventing a suicide attempt by a stolen vehicle suspect during apprehension efforts.
"This was a senseless act of violence," Mesquite Police Chief David Gill in the release about Houston's death. "Richard was a great officer, friend, father, and husband. Please keep his family and our family in your prayers."
Houston leaves behind a wife and three children.
The Mesquite Police Department established a fund to assist Houston's family, encouraging people to donate online.