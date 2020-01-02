Tx. Nurse Accidentally Killed at New Year’s Party by Celebratory Gunfire: 'I Think I’ve Been Shot'

Image zoom Menninger Clinic

A Texas nurse was killed while celebrating with family members on New Years Eve after she was hit by a stray bullet while standing outside her home.

Philippa Ashford, 61, was discharging fireworks with her family and neighbors on a quiet cul de sac in a Houston suburb. Suddenly, she cried out that she had been shot. The bullet had been fired from an unknown location.

“I think I’ve been shot,” she told her family, ABC-13 reports. She died at the scene.

Authorities told the Houston Chronicle they believe Ashford was struck by celebratory gunfire from outside the immediate neighborhood. Investigators have been unable to locate the source of the gunfire. A sheriff’s spokesman tells the newspaper that they have no indication that any of her family members or immediate neighbors had fired a gun. There have been no shell casings recovered.

“Today we add another example of an innocent life taken due to this senseless and reckless behavior,” Ed Gonzalez, the Harris County sheriff, tells the newspaper. “Our region has a long history with celebratory gunfire.”

Ashford worked for more than a decade as a nurse manager for the Comprehensive Psychiatric Assessment Service at the Menninger Clinic, a mental health and addiction treatment facility in southwest Houston.

Her sudden death has left her colleagues reeling.

“The community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Philippa ‘Phil’ Ashford, who was a nurse manager at our hospital and served as a leader and mentor to our nursing and clinical team,” Armando Colombo, president and CEO of the Menninger Clinic said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends at this very sad time and we offer our support and deepest sympathy.”

Ashford was also an adjunct professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Police have repeatedly issued public alerts warning the public not to fire their guns into the air while celebrating holidays. According to the Houston Chronicle, celebratory gunfire can be a misdemeanor offense that carries a punishment of up to a $4,000 fine or one year in prison.

“It’s a crime and you can kill someone” Sheriff Gonzalez tells the Houston Chronicle. “We must elevate the message that this will not be tolerated in Harris County. What goes up must come down.”