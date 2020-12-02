Marjorie Tate was reported missing by one of her children

Tx. Nurse Found Slain by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide After One of Her Children Reported Her Missing

A Texas nurse and her boyfriend were found fatally shot in what police believe was a murder-suicide carried out by the man.

On Nov.18, Marjorie Tate was reported missing by one of her children. Tate was a nurse at Texoma Medical Center and was last seen two days earlier after finishing work, friends told KTEN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When police went to her McKinney home, they found the 54-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. A second person, 42-year-old Marcus Tate-Clay, was also found dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Herald Democrat reports.

Police believe Tate-Clay was the victim's boyfriend, KXII reports.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"She just never spoke negatively of him. There was never a concern about her safety at all," Tate's co-worker Mandy Phillips told KTEN. "It was completely out of the blue."