Texas Murder Suspect Says Song Told Him to Kill After Police Find Body in Burning Storage Unit

Police in Lubbock, Texas, arrested a 32-year-old man on Saturday after finding a dead body in a burning storage unit registered in his name.

A statement from Lubbock Police confirms that Allan Montemayor is behind bars on $500,000 bond — accused of killing 21-year-old Cypress Ramos.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to extinguish a fire at a locked storage unit.

The statement notes that firefighters "located a dead body" while getting the blaze under control.

Ramos allegedly died from being struck with an as-yet-unspecified hard object.

KCBD obtained a copy of Montemayor's arrest warrant, which alleges he was tracked to a separate location, where he apparently told three witnesses he "f---ed up."

The warrant, KCBD reports, alleges that surveillance video was recovered showing Montemayor arriving at the storage unit with Ramos.

Allan Montemayor Allan Montemayor | Credit: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office

An hour and 20 minutes later, Montemayor is seen in the footage walking out of the unit, locking it, and leaving.

After investigators told Montemayor about the surveillance footage, they asked him what happened. He allegedly "just kind of shrugged and stated, 'Isn't it apparent?'" the station reports.

He allegedly told police that, after returning from the bathroom, Ramos "came at him" with a baseball bat, "and from that point, it was either me or [her]."

The warrant alleges he told police he had heard a song in the unit that directed him to kill Ramos.

The same song, Montemayor allegedly told police, was instructing her to kill him, KCBD reports.

The warrant alleges that detectives later found blood on Montemayor's legs and swabbed it for testing.