While Cops Searched for Her, Texas Mom Accused of Abandoning Kids Responded to Their Social Media Posts: Chief

Three months after an arrest warrant was issued for a Texas mother who allegedly left her two children home alone for months, Raven Yates was taken into custody multiple states away in Alabama.

In the interim, her posts on social media seemed to directly respond to social media posts made by authorities about the case, Roman Forest Chief of Police Stephen Carlisle tells PEOPLE.

According to a press release from the RFPD, Yates was apprehended on March 8 in Mobile, Ala., at an apartment complex where she "was staying with a male friend."

Yates is accused of abandoning her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Sept. 28 in Texas, according to the RFPD. The 12-year-old's father notified authorities on Nov. 14 that the children were left home alone since September. The father, who has not been named, flew in from California, where he had been working, to check on the children.

"The father had been informed that his child's mother had been seen in Mobile, Alabama, without her children and realized they were home alone because he had been asked by his daughter to send food regularly," the release reads.

Yates is facing two counts of Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return, according to the RFPD. It is not clear if she has entered pleas or retained an attorney to comment on her behalf.

In the time period after authorities issued the arrest warrant and before Yates was arrested, Yates was "actively making social media posts about the situation," according to the release.

Carlisle, the RFPD Chief, tells PEOPLE that authorities didn't initially release the story to the public because they wanted to try and track Yates down first, but when they were unable to, they informed the public, which caught a lot of people's attention.

"She saw it, just like we figured she would, and then she started posting actively on social media because she's that type of person that likes the attention," Carlisle says.

He says authorities followed her social media posts hoping it would lead to information on her whereabouts, but ultimately a tip was what led to her arrest.

"We started getting tips — of course a lot of the tips were dead ends — but some of them actually got us closer to her," Carlisle continued. "That final tip is what told [the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force] where she was at."

Raven Yates. Roman Forest Police Department

During the three months between the arrest warrant and her apprehension, numerous posts were made on Yates' Instagram and Facebook accounts. On Feb. 11, she posted a selfie video on her Instagram with the caption, "When you minding your own businesses and know the truth."

Then, later that day, she posted a video of a fridge and cabinet with food and clips of a child eating cereal near a computer and playing in a pool. Additional videos posted on that day also featured a young girl.

Carlisle tells PEOPLE the photos and videos used in these posts were all from before Yates allegedly abandoned her children.

"She was not with them," Carlisle says. "Those were older pictures. We know where the kids were. The kids were with family members."

Carlisle says some of Yates' social media posts were direct responses to authorities speaking out about the case.

"On TV she saw me say that the cupboards were empty when we went in [the home where the children were found], so she started reacting to that by posting pictures of cupboards with food in them, which, she did leave plenty of food when she left. But being gone that long, it's too long, the food supply is going to go," Carlisle says.

"But she never did deny that she left the kids alone, but she started posting pictures of her with the kids and, honestly, I think she was enjoying the attention," he continued.

As of March 14, Yates was listed as being in custody on the Mobile County Sheriff's Office website. She is currently awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County, Texas, but it is unclear how long the extradition process will take.