'Incredible' Texas Mom Killed, 10-Year-Old Son Critically Wounded by Driver Allegedly Fleeing Police

Bobby Lee Murphy has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Karla Rico

A Texas mother was killed and her son was critically injured after they were hit by a driver allegedly running a red light while attempting to flee from police.

On Monday afternoon, Karla Rico, 28, was driving through Garland with her 10-year-old son when her car was struck by another vehicle driven by 37-year-old Bobby Lee Murphy.

Moments earlier, Murphy had been pulled over for a traffic violation, during which time officers allegedly noticed evidence of drugs inside the vehicle. Before they could investigate further, Murphy allegedly sped off with two passengers inside.

In an apparent attempt to evade officers, Murphy allegedly ran a red light, striking Rico and a second vehicle, a Honda CRV, which was stopped at the red light in the southbound lanes.

"To me, it was like a movie, a scary movie," witness Joshua Garcia told CBS DFW. "You're never prepared for anything like this situation."

Murphy and the two other occupants of his car were transported to an area hospital, according to police. The driver of the CRV suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene.

Rico was pronounced dead at the scene and her son was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

"Karla was an incredible person and was loved and admired by everyone who knew her," her family wrote on a GoFundMe page. "She was such a blessing to everyone who had the privilege of working with her."