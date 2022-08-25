Texas Mother Found in Filthy Home Had Mold Growing On Her Body Before She Died; 3 Adult Children Arrested

Patricia Martinez, 58, was found living in squalor in her San Antonio home

By Steve Helling
Published on August 25, 2022 03:31 PM
Oscar Dominguez, 37, Roxanna Carrero, 24, and Pedro Luis Carrero, 18
Photo: Bexlar County Sheriff (3)

Three siblings in San Antonio, Tex., are facing charges after authorities say they neglected their 58-year-old mother and left her in squalor.

Patricia Martinez was taken to the hospital in critical condition last week. She died on Saturday afternoon after being taken off a ventilator, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar tells KSAT-TV.

In a press conference at the time of her arrest, Salazar said that Martinez was found in "deplorable conditions." Deputies say they found her covered in bedsores with mold growing on parts of her body. She also had mobility and health issues that required hospice care.

Authorities first learned of the case on August 16 when Martinez's medical care providers said that they had noticed a sudden, steep decline in her health. Authorities arrived at the house and took Martinez to the hospital for treatment.

Salazar said that Martinez's adult children — 37-year-old Oscar Dominguez, 24-year-old Roxanna Carrero and 18-year-old Pedro Carrero — were living with her. They were allegedly responsible for caring for her.

Among other things, Salazar said that the three adult children were in charge of feeding Martinez, giving her medicine, bathing her and taking her to medical appointments.

PEOPLE confirms that all three adult children have been charged with injury to a disabled individual causing serious bodily injury — a first-degree felony. They are being held on $85,000 bond each. Salazar said that the charges could be upgraded to murder.

Salazar tells KHOU-11 that the case has left him shaken.

"She's going to pay with her life for their neglect," he said. "God have mercy on their souls when their time comes."

All three defendants remain in jail. None of them have entered a plea, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on their behalf.

