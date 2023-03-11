Texas Mother Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Her 2 Children Home Alone for 2 Months

After leaving her two children at home alone for more than two months, a Texas mother has been arrested in Mobile, Ala.

According to a news release from Roman Forest Police Department, officers apprehended Raven Yates on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex where she was staying with a male friend after allegedly abandoning her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Sept. 8.

The children's father notified RFPD on Nov. 14 that his kids were allegedly deserted for the past two months, "much of the time without access to food or medical supplies." During that time, the kids were not registered in school.

"The father immediately flew in from California where he had been working at the time," RFPD shared, noting that he "had been informed that his child's mother had been seen in Mobile, Alabama without her children and realized they were home alone because he had been asked by his daughter to send food regularly."

RFPD previously noted that both children are "safe with a family member in Alabama."

Following RFPD's investigation, an arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 8 for Yates on two counts of abandoning and endangering a child without intent to return.

With help from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, RFPD located Yates after she continued to actively post about the situation on social media, leading to several tips and leads.

Yates' Facebook profile intro says she's an "International Mommy CEO | Recording Artist | Model | Actress."

Her most recent Instagram post is a short clip of herself puckering up for the camera, posted the day she was arrested. "How deep is your ❤️ 💋I love you 😍 much," she wrote in the caption.

As of Saturday, Yates was still listed on the Mobile County Sheriff's Office inmate roster. She's currently awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County, Texas.