Texas Mother Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Her 2 Children Home Alone for 2 Months

Both children are "safe with a family member in Alabama" after Raven Yates allegedly abandoned her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son in September

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 11, 2023 01:56 PM
Texas Mother Arrested After Leaving Her 2 Children Home Alone for 2 Months. Credit: Roman Forest Police Department. Raven Yates
Photo: Roman Forest Police Department

After leaving her two children at home alone for more than two months, a Texas mother has been arrested in Mobile, Ala.

According to a news release from Roman Forest Police Department, officers apprehended Raven Yates on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex where she was staying with a male friend after allegedly abandoning her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son on Sept. 8.

The children's father notified RFPD on Nov. 14 that his kids were allegedly deserted for the past two months, "much of the time without access to food or medical supplies." During that time, the kids were not registered in school.

"The father immediately flew in from California where he had been working at the time," RFPD shared, noting that he "had been informed that his child's mother had been seen in Mobile, Alabama without her children and realized they were home alone because he had been asked by his daughter to send food regularly."

RFPD previously noted that both children are "safe with a family member in Alabama."

Following RFPD's investigation, an arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 8 for Yates on two counts of abandoning and endangering a child without intent to return.

With help from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, RFPD located Yates after she continued to actively post about the situation on social media, leading to several tips and leads.

Yates' Facebook profile intro says she's an "International Mommy CEO | Recording Artist | Model | Actress."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Her most recent Instagram post is a short clip of herself puckering up for the camera, posted the day she was arrested. "How deep is your ❤️ 💋I love you 😍 much," she wrote in the caption.

As of Saturday, Yates was still listed on the Mobile County Sheriff's Office inmate roster. She's currently awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County, Texas.

Related Articles
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
3 Children Dead, 2 Injured in Stabbing at Texas Home During Child Protective Services Visit
Araylon Thomas and Kayiana Thomas
Texas Mom Who Drowned Children, 5 and 7, in Bathtub Gets 40 Years: 'Knew What She Was Doing'
Jennifer Brown
Pa. Police Arrest 'Supposed' Friend, Business Partner in Death of Mom Found in Shallow Grave
Investigators will charge mother with murdering her 2 children
Mother Accused of Killing 2 of Her 3 Children in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt
Mario R. Garcia
Mass. Fugitive Wanted for 1991 Homicide Found Operating Shrimp Farm in Guatemala
This aerial image shows roof damage to the Sagewood Apartments after an apparent tornado, in Eutaw, Alabama
Mother and Her 8-Year-Old Son Killed in Alabama as Tornadoes Sweep Across the South
betty rolf, Gene C. Meyer
DNA Taken from Truck's Door Handle in Washington Leads to Arrest 34 Years After Wisconsin Mom's Killing
Holly Vines
Texas Mom Was Found Slain in Home's Garage by Her Children and Ex, Suspect Arrested Weeks Later 
Sandra Vazquez Ceja and her two children
Ala. Girl's Mom and Brother Were 2 Slain Victims Found After She Chewed Through Restraints to Escape Captivity
michael ramirez
California Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Missing Teenager for 2 Years
betty taylor
12-Year-Old Arizona Girl Found Safe in South Carolina 10 Days After Her Alleged Abduction
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Ala. Prison Officer Allegedly Helped Suspected Killer Escape Jail — and They Might Be in Romantic Relationship
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.
Prison Officer Vicky White Dead After Being Rushed to the Hospital as Escaped Inmate Lover Captured
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Alabama Prison Officer Vicky White Appears to Have Shot Self as Escaped Murder Suspect Is Captured
Dash camera footage for the apprehension of Casey White
Dash Cam Footage Shows Casey White's Arrest; Police Say He Planned Shootout with Cops Before Car Wreck
Jose Pascual Reyes
Kidnapped Girl Escapes, Leads Ala. Authorities to Dead Bodies of 2 People: 'She's a Hero'