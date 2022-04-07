Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was taken into custody Monday in the death of 41-year-old Holly Vines

Texas Mom Was Found Slain in Home's Garage by Her Children and Ex, Suspect Arrested Weeks Later

A Texas man was charged earlier this week in connection with the murder of a mother who was found dead in her home by her ex-husband and children.

Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was taken into custody Monday in the death of 41-year-old Holly Vines.

Cavanaugh and Vines, a registered nurse, were in a relationship, police said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's office said in a statement that "physical evidence found during the investigation and statements he made after the murder implicated [Cavanaugh] as the shooter."

"I'm sad," her father told KPRC 2. "My daughter is dead. Two grandkids without a mom. I don't know what to say. It's a terrible feeling."

Deputies were called to a Splendora home on March 16 and found her deceased in the garage. Her ex-husband had contacted the police around 5 p.m. after he dropped off their two children, ages 8 and 12, at the home.

She had been shot to death.



"I was working on my garage here and I saw the kids run out crying for their mother," neighbor Jason Blank told KPRC 2. "Then the fire department and ambulance showed up and a lot of police. They were there for hours investigating."

"It's very scary," he added. "I mean, we've never had anything like that happen in this neighborhood so, very scary."

Cavanaugh was booked into the Montgomery County Jail the day after the murder for a robbery that happened on March 15.

He was being held on a $100,000 bond. Now, he is being held without bond for her murder.

It's unclear if he has entered a plea, and his attorney could not be reached for comment.