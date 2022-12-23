Texas Mom Visiting Family for Holidays Is Killed in Drive-By Shooting on San Antonio Highway

Rayne Rice Silva owned a woodworking business with her husband

By Greg Hanlon
Published on December 23, 2022 05:08 PM
Rayne Rice Silva. Photo: FaceBook

A Texas woman visiting family for the holidays was fatally shot while riding in a car on the highway in San Antonio, and police don't know who killed her or why.

Rayne Rice Silva, 27, was in a car being driven by her husband on Interstate 10 on Saturday when she was shot in a drive-by shooting by an unknown assailant, police said, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died Monday, Fox San Antonio reports.

Univision reports she was shot in the head. No other passengers were injured.

The Express-News reports she was from Del Rio, about 150 miles west of San Antonio. According to a GoFundMe page set up to help with her medical and funeral expenses, she was in town visiting relatives for the holidays.

The GoFundMe page says she was the mother of two children, ages 4 and 1. She and her husband owned a small business together, Nakomas Woodworking, which according to its website makes everything from cutting boards to kitchen cabinets.

"Rayne was a great friend, selfless, full of life and she devoted her love to her children and husband," the GoFundMe page says.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. They can also text CRIMES (274637) or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

