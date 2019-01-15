Texas Mom Vanishes After Saying She Was Seeing Movie with Co-Worker: 'Not Like Emily to Disappear'

Ten days after she disappeared, the family of a missing Texas mother says they grow more worried about her safety every day.

“I don’t think she ran off, I would bet my life on that,” Shirley Wade told NBC News of her daughter, 38-year-old Emily Wade.

“It just rips your heart out and I’m having a hard time. Every day gets harder,” Shirley Wade said. “I’m scared I’ll never see her again alive.”

Emily Wade was last seen on Jan. 5 driving a 2012 silver Nissan Altima, according to the Ennis Police Department. She works at a Chili’s restaurant and is the mother of a 7-year-old daughter.

Shirley Wade said the last time she saw her daughter, she said she was going to meet a co-worker for pizza and a movie that afternoon. When she didn’t come home that night, the mother worried. When her daughter wasn’t home the next morning, her mother called police.

Police said in a statement posted to Facebook: “It is not like Emily to disappear or be apart from her mother and her daughter.”

Her mother reiterated to NBC News, “If she was able to crawl to me and her daughter, she would do it.”

Authorities have interviewed both Shirley Wade and the father of Wade’s daughter, Jared Jones, who helped search for the woman with her family.

“I can see the pain in my daughter’s eyes,” Jones told the outlet. “She tries to stay strong, but I know it’s gotta be eating away at her as well.”

He told the outlet he is fully cooperating with authorities.

“They want to know about where I was Saturday night of course,” he said. “I expected that, and I have no problem cooperating in any way, polygraph, whatever you need. I just want her home.”

Ennis police could not be reached by PEOPLE on Tuesday but told NBC News that investigators have spoken with Wade’s co-workers and do not have a suspect.

Wade is 5 feet 6 inches tall with blonde hair, weighing approximately 140 pounds. Her car has a split bumper with Kentucky license plates, according to police. She was last seen wearing a peach colored sweater with matching peach Nike shoes and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call Ennis police at 972-875-4462.