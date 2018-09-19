A Texas mom of six who vanished after leaving her apartment in the early hours of Sept. 7 remains missing but is presumed dead after her estranged and allegedly abusive husband was charged with her murder, PEOPLE confirms.

Surveillance video shows 39-year-old Jennifer Marie Sanchez at a bar with husband Joey Sanchez, 44, around 2 a.m. that morning, about 15 to 30 minutes after Jennifer told her son that she was stepping out for a walk, Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva tells PEOPLE.

That was the last time Jennifer was seen. Joey was scheduled to be in court four days later on a charge of domestic violence against her for an incident that occurred on Nov. 1, 2017, police say.

When Jennifer was first reported missing by her family, “they had indicated that [Joey] was trying to get her to drop the charges against him,” says Silva. “The family knew it had been an abusive relationship, so that was where the concern was coming from.”

Nothing in the surveillance images from the bar indicates anything unusual between the couple. “The video shows them both walking out together, but it doesn’t show whether she gets into a car with him or anything like that,” Silva says.

According to police, the developing investigation led them to suspect foul play.

“The evidence that was being found was pointing more and more toward a homicide and less toward a missing person,” says Silva.

She declined to reveal what led police to that conclusion, however. “At this point we are not discussing what evidence we have, even though he’s charged, and it’s still an active investigation,” she says.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Joey Sanchez Texas Department of Public Safety

A spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Joey was charged Sept. 14 with capital murder, but he also declined to share additional details.

Joey is accused of killing his wife “by unknown manner and means with unknown object,” according to a court record obtained by the Houston Chronicle.

That record, filed by the district attorney’s office, further alleges that Joey acted as “retaliation against Jennifer Sanchez.”

At the time Joey was charged with Jennifer’s murder he was already in custody, having been arrested a day earlier on a bond revocation charge connected to the November 2017 incident where he is alleged to have assaulted Jennifer in a bar, says Silva.

His appearance with Jennifer in the surveillance video provided evidence that he had violated a court order requiring him to stay away from her, according to authorities.

Silva says there has been at least one prior allegation made against Joey for domestic assault involving Jennifer, dating to June 2017.

Joey was previously convicted of aggravated sex assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in June 1996 and ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, reports the Chronicle.

When Jennifer told her son that she was leaving for a walk and then disappeared, “nobody knew that she had left with [Joey], because they had been separated,” says Silva. “[Joey] lived nearby, but he didn’t live with her. She didn’t tell anybody that she was going to see him.”

“She hid the violence from us for so long,” Jennifer’s mother, Ofelia Gomez, told Houston TV station KTRK. “A few months ago, she said, ‘Mom, I can’t let him do this to anyone else.’ “

Joey was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance in court on Monday but it was delayed until Monday. It could not be determined whether he’d entered a plea or retained an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

The murder charge against him leaves Jennifer’s family, which has created a Facebook page titled “Find Jennifer Marie Sanchez,” desperate to know what happened and where her body may be.

Police are targeting a search for Jessica’s body in specific areas with help from the volunteer search-and-recovery organization Texas EquuSearch, but they declined to say where they are looking.

None of Jennifer’s six children — three of whose names were tattooed in circles on each of her ankles — were fathered by the man accused of killing her, Jennifer’s aunt, Yvonne Wiemann, told the Chronicle.

Jennifer’s uncle, Rudy Franco, told KTRK: “We want to bring her home and we also want [Joey’s family] to know that justice is coming and justice isn’t coming alone.”