Texas Mom Killed in Driveway Ambush by Unknown Assailant Who Fired 50 Shots: 'She Was a Good Person'

A Texas mother was killed in her garage after being shot by an unknown assailant who fired approximately 50 rounds.

At about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a Katy home on Appletree Hill Lane, Major Susan Cotter said during a press conference. Upon arrival, deputies found a 31-year-old woman in the home's garage shot multiple times.

Authorities believe the woman, who lived at the home, had pulled up into her garage when an unknown suspect opened fire on her.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her car had been struck by multiple bullets and she was able to get out of the car before she succumbed to her injuries.

While authorities have not released the victim's name, she was identified by family as Valeesha Duncan.

"She was a good person. Really sweet, very kind," Timothy Richard, Duncan's longtime friend and the father of her son, told KTRK. "Something like this is crazy, it's always happening to good people."

Authorities are not sure whether Duncan or someone else at the home was the intended target of the shooting. They do not believe it to be a domestic abuse incident.

According to KHOU, Duncan was returning home from her job at a local gentlemen's club.

"We have a child together, and I'm the ex, so that goes to show you if I can say these positive things and for us to still be friends, that shows you a lot about her character," Richard told KHOU.

Duncan and Richard's 11-year-old son was not home at the time of the shooting. Richard said they were in the middle of back-to-school shopping for their son, who is starting middle school.