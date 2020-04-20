Tx. Mom-of-3 Was Stabbed to Death — and Suspect Boyfriend Hijacked Bus Before Police Killed Him

Image zoom Facebook

After Catherine Menendez Algarin was killed, police went looking for her boyfriend as a suspect.

They found Ramon Thomas Villagomez Sunday after trailing a hijacked Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus, on which they say Villagomez held a driver at gunpoint while firing through the windows at officers in pursuit.

Authorities brought the fleeing, nearly empty bus to a halt by spreading spike strips to disable its tires. Villagomez, 31, died at a hospital after he “exited the bus with his weapon in hand” and was shot by officers, according to a news release from Garland Police.

At the time he was wanted for questioning in the murder of Algarin, a 41-year-old mother of three, and the separate aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of a relative in Brazoria County, police said.

Authorities discovered Algarin dead from multiple stab wounds in her San Antonio home April 7 on a welfare check after a friend called to say she hadn’t seen Algarin for several days, reports KSAT.

“Catherine had an amazing voice and would constantly be singing her heart out,” her obituary notice says. “She loved music, especially salsa, merengue, bachata and would simply dance the night away, she was an incredible dancer and an even more amazing mother to three beautiful daughters. More importantly Catherine had Jesus Christ in her heart.”

Garland police said they were alerted just after 11 a.m. Sunday to the bus hijacked by an armed gunman.

DART officers responded and failed to stop the moving bus, from which the gunman began firing at them. One DART officer was struck in the leg by gunfire.

Garland police arrived to assist and join the pursuit, which traveled through several jurisdictions — including Dallas, Richardson and Rockwall County — before the chase ended in Rowlett with the disabled bus slowly coming to a stop on the northbound President George Bush Turnpike.

“During the chase, the suspect fired numerous times at the pursuing officers, striking multiple police vehicles,” reads the police news release. “One of the rounds penetrated the front windshield of a Garland police car and struck a Garland officer in the neck.”

Neither of the two struck officers suffered life-threatening injuries. The bus driver and a lone female passenger aboard the bus were uninjured.

An investigation is continuing.