Holly Beverly was a teacher, and her son, Titus Atkin, graduated high school as the valedictorian, according to a GoFundMe page in their honor

Texas Mom, Son Killed on His 17th Birthday by Estranged Husband, Who Then Turns Gun on Himself

A Texas mother and her teenage son were killed last week in a murder-suicide at the hands of the woman's estranged husband.

Fort Worth Police believe Holly Beverly, 39, and Titus Atkins, 17, were killed just after midnight on Tuesday morning inside their apartment.

Police say Timothy Beverly, also 39, shot his way into Beverly's apartment, and then killed her and her son.

The murder-suicide happened on Titus' 17th birthday, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched to help Beverly's two other children, who are 12 and 18.

Eyewitnesses told police that, after they heard the gunfire, they saw the two siblings running from the house.

Neither child sustained injuries in the shooting.

Titus was not the killer's son, according to police.

A motive for the violence is not known.

Timothy and Holly Beverly separated two years ago, but it is unclear if they were still legally married.

Holly was a teacher at Hope Works Christian Academy in Fort Worth, according to the GoFundMe page.

"Holly loved Jesus and her family fiercely, and tirelessly provided for her three children as a single mother," reads the page.