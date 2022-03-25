Texas Mom Shot and Killed While Visiting Late Son's Grave on His Birthday: 'Amazing Angel'

Yolanda N'Gaojia was fatally shot at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas while visiting her son's grave earlier this week

A Texas mother was shot and killed while visiting her son's grave on his birthday, according to police and the woman's ex-husband.

On Tuesday, around 5 p.m. local time, Yolanda N'Gaojia was fatally shot at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen, Texas, per a news release from the Killeen Police Department.

A second victim was also injured during the incident. That individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene, authorities said. Their identity has not been made public.

Speaking with KWTX, Yolanda's ex-husband, Kineh N'Gaojia, said that she was visiting the grave of their son Amir on what would've marked his 22nd birthday.

Amir died on New Year's Day earlier this year, according to an online obituary. He was one of three children that Yolanda, 52, and Kineh shared, KWTX reported.

"I have no words because I can't believe this is real," Kineh wrote in a statement shared on Facebook. "This is stuff you see [in] movies but it has become our life."

"I can't believe you are gone Yolanda N'Gaojia," he continued. "How y'all gonna kill her on her Son birthday at his gravesite???"

"My children will never be the same again," Kineh wrote in another Facebook post, alongside a photograph of Yolanda and Amir.

He added in one other post: "Those bullets took a precious gem from us but gave us an Amazing Angel to guide us so you know we ain't going nowhere but up cause we know how hard you rode for your family. Thank you for making our lives complete we gonna miss you Soldier. WE LOVE YOU."