Tx. Mom Reported Daughter, 4, Missing, then Allegedly Confessed to Murder, Hiding Body in Trash

The 34-year-old allegedly told a 911 operator she was "advised" to kill her daughter

A Texas mother is facing capital murder charges after allegedly killing her 4-year-old daughter and then hiding her body in a trash can.

On Monday morning, 34-year-old Krystal Lewandowski allegedly called police to report her daughter, Czara, missing, the Star-Telegram of Fort Worth reports.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When the 911 operator asked Lewandowski where she last saw her daughter, the 34-year-old allegedly replied, “OK, maybe I should just tell you now. OK, so last night I was advised to slit her throat," according to an arrest affidavit.

Lewandowski allegedly admitted to wrapping her in a trash bag and placing her in a trash can after killing her.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

After arriving at Lewandowski's Fort Worth home, officers found the 4-year-old's body inside a trash can in the backyard, where her mother said she would be, CBSDFW reports.

Lewandowski allegedly told officers at the scene she was told to hurt her daughter and later elaborated.

"Lewandowski made several statements about causing harm to her daughter because she was told to do so, or something worse would happen," a detective wrote in an affidavit, according to NBCDFW.

She has been charged with capital murder of a child under 10 years old.

A second child, an 18-month-old boy, was removed from her home by Child Protective Services.

A spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services told the Star-Telegram the department had previous history with the family from about a year ago but did not provide any further details.

Plea and attorney information for Lewandowski was not available Tuesday.