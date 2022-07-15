"At this time, there is no evidence to support any claims of foul play," San Antonio Police Department's public information office tells PEOPLE

Texas Mom of 2 Hasn't Been Seen Since Leaving Home in a Hurry Without Her Phone

A San Antonio mother of two was reported missing on July 6 after she left her home without her phone or Apple Watch the day earlier, her mother told Fox News digital.

Christina Powell, 39, was last seen July 5 walking out of her home and heading to work at about 10:30 a.m., according to doorbell camera video see by the outlet.

"We didn't really have any kind of in-depth conversation. It was basically, 'Good morning.' She told me she was late," Mobley, 70, told Fox News. "Then, she was leaving for work and I told her to be careful. And I probably told her, 'I love you.' "

Earlier that morning, Powell allegedly called her office where she works as a paralegal and told them she would be late. But she never showed up.

Later in the day, a colleague went to her home and asked Powell's 12-year-old son if her mother was there, according to Fox News.

"My grandson answered the door, and the lady said, 'Is your mom here?' " Mobley told the site. "He said, 'No, she's at work' … He went and checked, and of course, she wasn't here."

The San Antonio Police Department released a flyer with her photo and a few details about the missing mom.

She is described as being 5'2" tall and weighing 120 lbs. She has pierced ears, brown eyes, and wavy, blonde shoulder-length hair. She has medical conditions that require a doctor's care, according to the flyer.

"At this time, there is no evidence to support any claims of foul play," SAPD's public information office confirms to PEOPLE. "Detectives have contacted several individuals who know Ms. Powell and all have been cooperative."

For now, her longtime friend Lauren Leal said Powell had not mentioned any concerns for her safety or well-being.

"I don't believe she would ever want her children to go through what they're going through right now," Leal told Fox News. "[S]he was my wonderful Chrissy. And I wish she'd come back."