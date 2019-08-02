Texas Mom Who Vanished After Concert Date Was Facing Dozens of Criminal Charges

Image zoom

A Texas mom who vanished 2 weeks ago was wanted on dozens of criminal charges when she disappeared.

Police confirmed to KVIA TV that Gaytan faces 66 charges of credit card abuse and an accusation of criminal mischief stemming from a 2017 case. Authorities told the TV station that Gaytan was on El Paso’s “Most Wanted” list back in 2017.

Despite the charges, police say that her alleged criminal history may be unrelated to her disappearance, and emphasize that she is still considered endangered.

Gayton was last seen on the evening of July 13 or early morning of July 14, according to the El Paso Police Department.

The 29-year-old had gone out on a date that night to a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum. Posts to her Facebook page showed her enjoying the “El Reencuentro Norteno” concert at the venue. She was last seen leaving the event.

Her date, who has not been publicly named by police, said the pair went their separate ways at the Coliseum and Gaytan called for an Uber ride. She has not been seen since.

Image zoom Erika Andrea Gaytan El Paso Police Department

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Those who know her say Gaytan would never abandon her 7-year-old son, regardless of any criminal allegations against her.

“Anything she’s doing, she always has her phone,” the boy’s father, Viktor Renovato, told El Paso TV station KFOX. “This is not like her. It’s not like her. When I have my son, she always calls me, she always texts me, she always calls me to talk to him,” he said.

RELATED: Missing Texas Mom Is ‘Endangered’ After Vanishing After Date at Concert, Say Police

“She’s a really good mother. She’s been with my son, whatever he’s needed. My son loves her. So, she’s a really good person. The friendliest person that I could have met,” he said.

Police describe Gaytan i as 5-foot, 4-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair and a pierced lower lip. She was last seen wearing a white dress.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 915-832-4400.