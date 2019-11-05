Texas Mom Kills Her 3 Children in Murder-Suicide Days After Finalizing Divorce

Image zoom Ashley Auzenne pictured with her kids, Parrish, 11, Eleanor, 9, and Lincoln, 7 Facebook

Texas authorities have confirmed that three siblings — aged 7, 9, and 11 — were killed last week by their 39-year-old mother, who then took her own life.

The determination from the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office is that Ashley Auzenne shot and killed herself after fatally shooting her children — Parrish, 11, Eleanor, 9, and 7-year-old Lincoln — inside their Deer Park, Texas, home.

The four bodies were discovered the morning of October 29 when local police were asked to check in on the family after relatives were unable to reach them.

A motive for the murder-suicide is unknown, and KTRK is reporting the deadly violence occurred a week after Ashley’s divorce from her estranged husband became final.

The murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

Auzenne’s Facebook page indicates she had expressed anti-gun-violence views.

Relatives were shocked, saying they never saw this coming.

“They were kids you wanted to have around, they really were,” the children’s paternal grandfather, Murvin Auzenne Sr., told KTRK.

“They played well, they talked to the adults. They’re amazing children in all kinds of fantastic ways,” he added. “The family has all rallied around my son, Murvin. Our focus is only on one thing: helping through this difficult time.”