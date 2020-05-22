Dallas elementary school student Miloni Metoyer, 9, was killed in a murder-suicide on Monday

Texas Mom Kills Daughter, 9, Before Turning Gun on Herself in Murder-Suicide

A 9-year-old Texas girl is dead after her mother killed her and then herself after a tense standoff with police, say authorities.

On Monday, officers rushed to a home on Highcrest Drive in Dallas in response to a call about an active shooter.

When they arrived, one of the residents told officers that his wife, Alexica Stevenson-Gates, 34, had “chased him out of the house” and fired a handgun at him multiple times, the Dallas Police Department says in a statement.

The man said Stevenson-Gates was in the home with her 9-year-old daughter, Miloni Metoyer, and another boy, whom police did not identify.

She and her husband had been drinking and were arguing Monday morning, according to detectives, local station WFAA reports.

The Dallas SWAT arrived and negotiated the release of the boy, who ran out of the home, WFAA reports.

After several hours of no contact, SWAT entered the house.

Stevenson-Gates fired at them, shooting two SWAT officers, say police.

Then, after barricading herself in a closet with Miloni, she fatally shot the girl before turning the gun on herself.

The girl’s father, Noland Metoyer, who is not the same man as Stevenson-Gates' husband, is reeling from the death of his daughter.

“I just can’t believe it,” he told The Dallas Morning News. “I don’t even want to think about the last thing Miloni was thinking.”

Stevenson-Gates had longstanding issues with family violence, Metoyer told The Dallas Morning News.

In 2014, she was charged with assault causing injury to a family member after a physical fight with a boyfriend, court records show, The Dallas Morning News reports.

In 2005 she was required to attend anger management classes after being charged with assault, court records show.

Both cases were dismissed, The Dallas Morning News reports.

In an emotional Facebook post about his daughter, Metoyer wrote, “R.I.P. to my beautiful daughter Miloni Metoyer...12/06/10 to 5/18/20.... Thank you for the best years of my life.”

He told The Dallas Morning News that his daughter “was always happy to see me and she always smiled.”

She did well in school and was “well-mannered,” he said.