Texas Mom Kidnapped and Shot to Death, Authorities Searching for Ex-Boyfriend in Connection With Her Death

Authorities in Texas are searching for a man they allege abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before she was found dead in her own SUV.

On Monday, Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping of 38-year-old mom of four, Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said during a press conference.

According to Bruegger, Gutierrez was visiting the couple's 5-month-old son at Chacon's Pasadena, Tex., apartment when the incident began.

Witnesses told police they saw Chacon "dragging a female into a vehicle" with a gun in his hand.

Authorities found the vehicle — with Gutierrez's body inside — abandoned in southeast Houston that same day, Bruegger said.

Chacon has an active warrant out for his arrest.

He is charged with aggravated kidnapping, and the district attorney is considering upgrading the charges, Bruegger mentioned during the press conference. Police also said he has ties to Mexico.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I'm confident that somebody knows where he is," Bruegger told reporters.

According to police, the ex-couple had a history of domestic violence.

Officers responded to two calls of assault at Chacon's apartment in September, said Bruegger.

In addition to the 5-month-old boy, Gutierrez leaves behind three more children, ages 19, 14 and 12, KHOU-TV reports.

While the search for Chacon continues, a GoFundMe has been launched to help offset funeral costs.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. An estimated 10 million people per year are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.