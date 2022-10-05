Texas Mom Kidnapped and Shot to Death, Authorities Searching for Ex-Boyfriend in Connection With Her Death

Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping and death of Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena police said

By
Published on October 5, 2022 03:18 PM
Maira Gutierrez
Maira Gutierrez.

Authorities in Texas are searching for a man they allege abducted his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint before she was found dead in her own SUV.

On Monday, Daniel Chacon, 30, fled following the alleged kidnapping of 38-year-old mom of four, Maira Gutierrez, Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said during a press conference.

According to Bruegger, Gutierrez was visiting the couple's 5-month-old son at Chacon's Pasadena, Tex., apartment when the incident began.

Witnesses told police they saw Chacon "dragging a female into a vehicle" with a gun in his hand.

Authorities found the vehicle — with Gutierrez's body inside — abandoned in southeast Houston that same day, Bruegger said.

Chacon has an active warrant out for his arrest.

He is charged with aggravated kidnapping, and the district attorney is considering upgrading the charges, Bruegger mentioned during the press conference. Police also said he has ties to Mexico.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"I'm confident that somebody knows where he is," Bruegger told reporters.

According to police, the ex-couple had a history of domestic violence.

Officers responded to two calls of assault at Chacon's apartment in September, said Bruegger.

In addition to the 5-month-old boy, Gutierrez leaves behind three more children, ages 19, 14 and 12, KHOU-TV reports.

While the search for Chacon continues, a GoFundMe has been launched to help offset funeral costs.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. An estimated 10 million people per year are physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Related Articles
Milagros Angelica Medina, Mother of five stabbed to death by boyfriend in East LA home
Calif. Mom Is Stabbed to Death in Front of 5 Her Children, Who Lost Their Father 4 Years Ago
Takara Glenn Hightower
Wife Was Filing Abuse Complaint Against Husband When He Ran into Home, Killed Her While She Held Baby
Marsha Ebanks-Williams, Robert Adams
Fla. Man Allegedly Shot Ex-Wife and Her Son to Death During Argument that Began Over Electric Bill
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
Shereena Ann Byington Webster
Texas Mom's Body Discovered by Her 5-Year-Old Daughter; Ex-Boyfriend Charged With Murder
ashley lockhart
Pa. Mom of Six Was Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Fiancé She Had Restraining Order Against
JAMIE LYNETTE YAZZIE death. Credit FBI
Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Navajo Woman Who Vanished and Was Found Dead 2 Years Later
Terrica Leeanice Williams, Christopher Williams
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Dawn Gillard's children Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua. All four were killed by her husband (the children's dad).. https://www.gofundme.com/f/gillard-family-memorial-support
Man Who Allegedly Killed Wife, 3 Kids in May Was Recently Charged After Suicide Attempt
Kimberly Ortiz Zayas and Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz best friends killed in Pennsylvania.
Penn. Dad Faces Triple-Murder Charge In Connection with Killings of Girlfriend and Her Pregnant Friend
Brandon Lewis St. Ours
When Girlfriend Wouldn't Get in Car, Ariz. Police Say Man Ran Her Down and Killed Her
Regan Noelle Gibbs
Slain Soccer Star's Husband Allegedly Claimed That God Told Him to Kill Her
Jason Leon Schaefer
Ex-Girlfriend Allegedly Killed Colorado Mail Carrier in Broad Daylight While He Was on His Route
Tamara Cornelius
Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect
hannah choi
Police Allege At-Large Va. Man Murdered Ex-Girlfriend, Dumped Her in Popular Park as Search for Body Continues
geoff paschel
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Geoffrey Paschel Convicted of Kidnapping and Domestic Assault