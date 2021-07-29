Kvaughandre Presley of Dallas and Gabriela Liliana Torres of Garland are wanted for allegedly killing Patricia Eifert

Tx. Mom Helping Daughter Move into New Home Is Found Shot to Death Days Before Retirement

Texas police have released the names of two individuals wanted for the murder of 60-year-old Patricia Eifert on Tuesday.

Murder warrants have been issued for Kvaughandre Presley, 20, of Dallas, and Gabriela Liliana Torres, 21, of Garland.

Eifert, who lived in Jasper, was visiting Garland to help one of her children move into their new home when she was fatally shot. She was alone at the time of the killing.

Police were called to the scene at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

"When officers arrived, they observed a female inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds," reads a statement from Garland Police, which notes paramedics were called to the home and pronounced Eifert dead.

"Video surveillance shows what is believed to be a black four-door vehicle behind the residence in the alley," the statement continues. "A female driver and male passenger are seen exiting their vehicle and entering the garage. The female is described as a dark-skinned female with [a] medium build. The male is described as a dark-skinned male wearing dark clothing."

In the footage, the two suspects can be seen carrying items allegedly stolen from the home.

Police do not believe Eifert knew her attackers, and are not sure if the killers staked out the home prior to the murder.

Annie Bryant, Eifert's daughter, told KDFW that her mom was ready to retire and had recently put in her two weeks at work.

"My mom was fixing a cabinet for me and the new place, and some people broke in and they shot and killed her and that was it, she was gone," Bryant said. "She was so proud and so excited that I bought my first home. She just wanted to fix it up how I wanted it."

Bryant called the murder "senseless."