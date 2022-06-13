The body of 24-year-old Angela Leann Mitchell was found last month in the trunk of a vehicle parked for days in Texas City

Suspect Arrested After Texas Mom of 4 Is Found Dead in Trunk

Authorities have arrested a man and charged him with crimes relating to the death of a Texas mom, whose body was found in the trunk of a vehicle last month.

Christopher Lee Maldonado was arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Texas City, Texas, and faces charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair (human corpse) as well as an unrelated assault charge, according to a news release from the city's police department.

Officials consider Maldonado a suspect in the suspicious death of 24-year-old Angela Leann Mitchell, according to KHOU-TV, though Texas City police said in the release that the investigation is ongoing.

Christopher Maldonado Credit: Texas City Police Department

Mitchell — a mom of four — was last seen by a friend on May 5 in Texas City, a town about 14 miles outside of Galveston, PEOPLE previously reported.

Mitchell's body was found in the trunk of a vehicle that was parked in a neighborhood for days, after someone called 911 to report the smell of what they believed to be a decomposing body.

Authorities haven't yet released a cause of death for Mitchell, whose mother first reported her missing after not hearing from her daughter for 24 hours in early May.

At the time, Georgia Mitchell alleged authorities did not prioritize her daughter's disappearance.

"I just wanted to find my baby. I just wanted somebody to help me, and nobody was helping me," she told KHOU.

Speaking previously to KTRK-TV, Mitchell said her daughter "didn't deserve for someone to take her life. She's not a bad person."

Maldonado is currently being held at the Galveston County Jail. A judge set his bond at $200,000.