Not long after authorities say she shot a man who was trying to drive away in her vehicle with her two young children inside, Texas mom Michelle Booker-Hicks told local media she’s “not a killer” — “but I do believe in defending what’s mine.”

“I wasn’t necessarily worried about my car,” she said in a Thursday interview with TV station KDFW. “I was more worried about my kids.”

“It happened so fast,” she recalled to local station KXAS. “Not even five minutes, not even five minutes. It happened so fast!”

According to Dallas police, the altercation occurred late on the Fourth of July when the suspect, reportedly identified as 36-year-old Rickey Wright, allegedly “jumped inside” Booker-Hicks’ vehicle at a gas station in Duncanville just after 10 p.m.

She had just gone inside when a man got into her vehicle and started driving away, according to KXAS.

“I seen my two babies still back there,” Booker-Hicks told the station. “I’m asking the man, ‘Hey, my kids are back here. Stop! Pull over! Pull over!’ He’s not even acknowledging anything about my kids.”

When the suspect failed to stop the vehicle, Booker-Hicks drew a gun from her glove box and shot him once in the head, Dallas police Maj. Paul Junger told reporters last week.

Rickey Wright Dallas Police Department

Booker-Hicks remembered the shooting this way to KDFW: “I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop, to get out the car. He would not get out of the car. He turned around and looked at me. I reached over the armrest to get my glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him once I got the gun from my glove compartment.”

The vehicle crashed into a telephone police and the suspect was later hospitalized in stable condition, Junger said.

Booker-Hicks and her children, reportedly described as a 2-year-old and 4-year-old, were not harmed.

While Junger said last week police were considering charging Wright with kidnapping, he was subsequently booked into the county jail on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, the Dallas Morning News reports. He is also charged with two counts of abandoning/endangering child criminal neglect, according to police.

Authorities tell PEOPLE that a grand jury will review the facts of the case and ultimately determine if Booker-Hicks should face charges. State law permits her to lawfully carry a gun inside her car, even if unlicensed, according to KDFW.

“I had to do what I had to do to defend what was mine, which are my kids,” Booker-Hicks said, according to the Morning News.

She told KDFW the gunfire was meant as a warning.

“I’m not a killer or anything, but I do believe in defending what’s mine,” she said. “I hope that woke him up.”

It was unclear Monday if Wright has retained an attorney. He remains hospitalized, police say. PEOPLE’s efforts to reach him and Booker-Hicks were unsuccessful.