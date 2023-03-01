Texas Mom Who Drowned Children, 5 and 7, in Bathtub Gets 40 Years: 'Knew What She Was Doing'

Sheborah Latrice Thomas also admitted to hiding the bodies of her 5-year-old daughter, Kayiana Thomas, and 7-year-old son, Araylon “Ray Ray” Thomas under a neighbor's home

By Nicole Acosta
Published on March 1, 2023 02:38 PM
Araylon Thomas and Kayiana Thomas
Araylon "Ray Ray" Thomas (left) and Kayiana Thomas. Photo: Go Fund Me

A Texas mother who admitted to drowning her two children in a bathtub and hiding their bodies under a neighbor's home in 2016 was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Monday, authorities said.

Sheborah Latrice Thomas pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her daughter, 5-year-old daughter, Kayiana Thomas, and 7-year-old son, Araylon "Ray Ray" Thomas, according to a press release from the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

"This mother knew what she was doing, she knew it was wrong, and we vowed to seek justice for these two children," District Attorney Kim Ogg said in the release. "This plea agreement means that family members will not have to testify and this woman cannot appeal her conviction or the sentence."

Thomas drowned her daughter, Kayiana, in the bathtub of the family's home in southeast Houston on August 12, 2016, the release states. She put her daughter's body on a bed, then called her son, Araylon, to the bathroom and drowned him.

A day later, she put the children's bodies into a garbage can behind the house and went to her job and tried to get her paycheck early, the D.A.'s office said. She then tried to dig a hole for the bodies, but when she couldn't dig a hole large enough, she rolled the bodies under a neighbor's house.

Thomas then apparently told a friend she had drowned the children and had to leave town, but the friend thought she was joking. Once he realized she was serious, she showed him where to find the kids' bodies, the release said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Soon after, he contacted Houston police.

According to Houston police, Thomas also had a 12-year-old son at the time of the murders, but he was not at home and was unharmed, PEOPLE reported.

Image
Sheborah Thomas. Houston Police Dept.

Thomas lost custody of the children in 2012 after one of them was found wandering the streets with a drunk homeless man, ABC 13 reports. CPS and Houston police also visited the family's home the day before Thomas killed her children, a family friend said, per the outlet.

Family members remembered the slain siblings on a GoFundMe page as "good children who just loved being kids."

Assistant District Attorney Sarah Moss said in the release that the guilty plea "gives the family closure, and the children can finally be at rest."

Related Articles
Golden State Killer's Murder Victims
Cold Cases Heat Up: How Advances in DNA Technology Are Helping to Bring Justice for Victims
pic
Texas Woman Accused of Strangling Best Friend, Then Stealing Her Newborn Girl Expected to Plead Guilty
pic
Texas Woman Sentenced to 55 Years for Strangling Best Friend Then Stealing Her Newborn Girl
Taylor K. Blaha, Brandon D. Thoma
Iowa Couple Allegedly Drowned Newborn in Bathtub out of Fear Police Would Learn About Drug Use: Police
kennan ford, Cynthia Enyeart
Mom Who Claimed Son Slipped While Getting Out of Bathtub Now Accused of Murdering Him
Kelsey Turner, left, with her attorney Brian Smith, appears for her court hearing where she pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the death of a California psychiatrist, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Former Playboy Model Gets Prison Time in Slaying of Psychiatrist Found Dead in Her Las Vegas Car Trunk
Casei Jones
Man Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife, Her 4 Kids, then Driving with Bodies in Van for Weeks
Tuyet Ngoc Tran
Man Killed Wife, Staged It to Look Like Robbery of Beauty Salon: 'He Thought He Got Away with Murder'
David Bonola, Orsolya Gaal
Handyman Admits Killing N.Y. Mom, Stuffing Her in Duffel Bag After 'Heated' Argument over Their Affair
Lauren Kay Dean
Texas Mom Who Left 7-Year-Old Bedridden Daughter Alone So She Could Party Gets Life Sentence for Murder
Melissa White Towne
Texas Mom Accused of Strangling Daughter, 5, Who Pleaded for Her Life During Attack
Margaret and David Sumney
Family Outraged After Pa. Man Who Killed His Mother, Took Selfies with Body Is Sentenced to 20 Years Minimum
angelo-colon-ortiz.jpg
Mass. Man Gets Life in Prison for 2016 Killing of Google Employee Vanessa Marcotte
ames Krauseneck
Man Sentenced for 1982 Ax Murder of His Wife After the Case Went Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years
Nichole Towne
5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says
James Krauseneck, Jr. and Cathleen Krauseneck
Man Found Guilty of 1982 Ax Murder of His Wife After the Case Went Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years