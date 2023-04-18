Texas Mom with College Plans Is Allegedly Killed by Boyfriend for Refusing to Have Baby with Him

Adam Byrd, 23, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 22-year-old Jade Alyssa Alvarez

By Christine Pelisek
Published on April 18, 2023 05:34 PM
Jade Alyssa Alvarez
Jade Alyssa Alvarez. Photo: Facebook

A Texas man allegedly killed his girlfriend for refusing to have a baby with him.

Adam Byrd, 23, was arrested last week on a murder charge in connection with the death of 22-year-old Jade Alyssa Alvarez.

Officers found Alvarez's body lying on a road in San Antonio around 6:30 a.m. on April 6.

"When the Medical Examiner arrived, the victim was found to have two gunshot wounds to the back of the head and one gunshot wound to the abdomen," police said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Police said several residents "reported hearing a single gunshot, a woman screaming, and then hearing several more gunshots."

According to police, Alvarez went to meet Byrd in the same area the night of the killing.

Byrd allegedly confessed to killing Alvarez after an argument about her not wanting to have a baby with him, say police, CBS Austin reported.

Adam Byrd
Adam Byrd. Bexar County Jail

Police say he allegedly them that he shot Alvarez with the same gun he used in a previous robbery, according to CBS Austin.

"The suspect confessed to both the robberies and the murder of the victim," police said in the statement.

According to an online obituary, Alvarez, the mother of a three-year-old son, worked in the food industry after graduating from high school in 2018. She had plans to attend college in the fall.

Byrd, who is being held in Bexar County jail, has yet to be indicted.

He has not entered a plea and it was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

A hearing is scheduled for May 31.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

