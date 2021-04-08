Nikki Reardon, 32, has been charged with tampering with a human corpse, child endangerment and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon

Tx. Mom Is Apprehended Months After Her 2-Month-Old Daughter Was Found Dead in a Duffel Bag

A Texas woman was apprehended months after authorities found the body of her 2-month-old daughter in a duffel bag packed with ice.

Nikki Reardon, 32, had been under investigation September 2020, when the pink duffel bag was found in a hotel room in Baytown, Tx. A 911 caller alleged that the infant had been dead for at least 48 hours.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Reardon wearing a sports bra and shorts, San Angelo Online reports. Children's clothing and toys were strewn around the room, but Reardon allegedly ignored questions about the infant.

According to charging documents obtained by ABC-13, police also found methamphetamine and marijuana in the hotel room. Reardon allegedly told police that she was selling methamphetamine and cocaine to make a living. Then police found the duffel bag.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

When she was interviewed by police, she allegedly said that she took a nap and woke up to find the baby dead. When police asked why she didn't call for an ambulance, she allegedly responded, "It was too late. She wasn't breathing. What were they going to do?"

Reardon was due in court last month on an unrelated aggravated robbery charge. After she failed to appear, authorities issued a warrant for her arrest and charged her with other crimes related to the death of her daughter. She was apprehended earlier this week.

According to online records accessed by PEOPLE, Reardon was booked Monday in the Harris County Jail. She has been charged with tampering with a human corpse, child endangerment and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Bond has been set at $35,000, but Reardon remains behind bars.