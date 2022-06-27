Texas Mom Allegedly Was Texting, Then Fell Asleep While Unattended 1-Year-Old Drowned in Bathtub
More than five months after her 1-year-old drowned in a bathtub, Texas authorities have arrested the child's 21-year-old mother, PEOPLE confirms.
Online court records show that Victoria Tristan was charged last week with injury to a child, a first-degree felony.
The single criminal count stems from the Jan. 18 death of her baby, which has been ruled an accident by medical examiners.
The child's sex has not been released by authorities
According to an affidavit obtained by KXAN, Tristan is accused of leaving the child unattended in the bathtub of her Round Rock apartment.
The affidavit alleges Tristan fell asleep after sitting on her bed and texting relatives.
It is believed she was asleep for about 10 minutes.
After waking up, she rushed to the bathroom, finding the child submerged in the tub, which was overflowing.
She allegedly told police she attempted CPR, but that the child was unresponsive.
According to KXAN, investigators recovered cell phone data that showed Tristan texted for five minutes before there was an eight-minute gap in activity.
Tristan allegedly searched YouTube for four minutes before calling 911.
Tristan remains in custody. Bond, plea, and attorney information for her was unavailable Monday.