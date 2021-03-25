Charges have been filed against Daniel Canada, who was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the fatal crash

Tx. Mom and 3 Sons Killed by Driver Allegedly Going 115 mph Who'd Been Stopped 30 Minutes Before

28 year old Porsha Branch, her 7 month old son, Drake House, 2 year old, Messiah House and 5 year old

28 year old Porsha Branch, her 7 month old son, Drake House, 2 year old, Messiah House and 5 year old Image zoom

Authorities in Texas have filed criminal charges against a 35-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly car crash that claimed the lives of a 28-year-old mother and her three young sons.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Porsha Branch's car was involved in a multi-vehicle crash the evening of March 14, allegedly caused by Daniel Canada.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Branch and her 7-month-old son, Drake, died at the scene, after her car became engulfed in flames. Messiah, 2, and 5-year-old King died later that same night at the hospital.

The crash in Spring, Texas, happened along Farm to Market Road 2920.

Investigators allege the computer in Canada's vehicle confirms he was speeding at the time of the fatal crash, traveling a reported 115 miles per hour.

Authorities allege Canada was intoxicated when his car plowed into Branch's, with a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit.

Canada is being held without bond after being charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The suspect has not entered pleas to the charges, and if convicted, could receive a life sentence.

Police confirm that Canada's vehicle had been stopped for speeding 30 minutes before the crash by a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The deputy, the sheriff's office confirms, said Canada showed no outward signs of intoxication, so he did not have Canada perform a field sobriety test. Instead, the deputy allegedly confiscated a small amount of marijuana and let Canada drive away after issuing him a citation.

A review of that stop is now being conducted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Internal Affairs Division.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to pay for the victims' funerals.

Today at 6 p.m., there will be a balloon release and candlelight vigil at Meyer Park in Spring.