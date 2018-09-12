Texas Middle School Employee Admitted She Lost Virginity to 15-Year-Old Student, Police Allege

A former Texas school employee is charged with sexual assault of a child after allegedly telling authorities she lost her virginity to a 15-year-old student, PEOPLE confirms.

Hannah Parisa Siboyeh of Houston, who was 23 at the time the alleged sexual relationship with the student began in July 2017, also is charged with having an improper relationship with a student, according to court documents submitted by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and obtained by PEOPLE show

According to those documents, Siboyeh said the alleged relationship involved “one mistake after another.”

Siboyeh is free after posting $10,000 bond following her arrest Friday, and was ordered Monday to avoid contact with the boy and his family while keeping 200 feet away from any child care center, school or home where the boy resides, reports the Houston Chronicle.

Authorities learned about the alleged relationship on April 5, 2018, when another student tipped off an assistant principal in the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District, according to the court documents.

At the time, Siboyeh worked as a paraprofessional at Labay Middle School in Houston, the documents state. The tipster allegedly told a school district police officer that while visiting the 15-year-old’s house, the tipster saw Siboyeh and the 15-year-old “lying in bed together and that weird noises would be coming from the room,” the court documents state.

Further investigation revealed the pair were allegedly engaged in a “boyfriend and girlfriend type relationship” as described by another witness, who alleged to law enforcement “she knew that they were also having sex with one another,” according to the court documents.

Prosecutors say the 15-year-old’s sister also confirmed to police that her brother “told her that he was having a sexual relationship” with Siboyeh.

When confronted by police at the middle school, Siboyeh allegedly “started crying and stated that she lost her virginity to” the teen, according to the court documents, which add: “She admitted that she loved [the teen] with all of her heart. She described the relationship as one mistake after another and admitted that it was her fault because she was the grownup and was older.”

Siboyeh allegedly told police the sexual encounters began in July 2017, and occurred at the teenager’s home, in a park and at the Palace Inn motel. Police later verified that Siboyeh had rented a motel room on July 17 and 20 for two hours each.

Several “explicit images” and video of what an officer “believes to be the two having sexual intercourse” consistent with Siboyeh’s statements also turned up on her cell phone, the court documents allege.

An attorney for Siboyeh who might speak on her behalf was not immediately identified.

Siboyeh has been removed from her job, according to a statement from the school district, which said she was a substitute teacher in 2014 prior to her employment as a paraprofessional, reports the Houston Chronicle.

“Authorities notified us last spring of an alleged inappropriate relationship between a Labay Middle School paraprofessional staff member and a former student,” said the district’s statement.

“Due to the seriousness of the allegation, the staff member was immediately removed from campus. Law enforcement conducted a full investigation that led to an off-campus arrest. These actions are not representative of Labay Middle School or CFISD employee standards of conduct.”

Siboyeh is due back in court on Nov. 8.