At Least 8 People Killed in Texas Mall Shooting: 'Senseless Act of Violence'

At least eight people were killed and seven were injured when a gunman opened fire at a crowded mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.

The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was fatally shot by a police officer.

At a Saturday press conference, Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey said an officer who was on an unrelated call at the Allen Premium Outlets heard gunshots at about 3:36 p.m.

"He heard gunshots, located the gunshots, located the shooter, neutralized the shooter," Harvey said.

Harvey said authorities believe the shooter acted alone.

Jonathan Boyd, fire chief for the Allen Fire Department, said Saturday that seven people were pronounced dead at the scene while two others were pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Boyd said three of the injured victims were in critical condition and four were in stable. The injured victims ranged in age from 5 to 61, CNN reports, citing a spokesman for Medical City Healthcare.

Allen is a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Allen Mayor Ken Fulk said at the press conference: "We all want the victims and their families impacted by this tragedy to know that we will wrap our arms around you and we are here for you."

Fulk added, "We know you are grieving. We are grieving. Rest assured, the nation and the world are also grieving. Allen is a proud and safe city, which makes today's senseless act of violence even more shocking."

According to the Gun Violence Archive there have been 199 mass shootings — defined as a shooting in which at least four people are struck by gunfire, whether killed or wounded — in 2023.

Last weekend, a gunman in Cleveland, Texas, killed five people when neighbors asked him to stop shooting in his yard because children were sleeping.