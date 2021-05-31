Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested on Friday and charged with making a 'terroristic threat to create public fear and serious bodily injury'

Texas Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Intercept His Plans For a Mass Shooting at Walmart

A Texas man has been arrested and charged with a felony after authorities say that he was planning a mass shooting at a Walmart.

According to a press release from the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Coleman Thomas Blevins was arrested on Friday and charged with making a "terroristic threat to create public fear and serious bodily injury."

"KCSO investigators made contact and conversed with Mr. Blevins and confirmed his affiliation and networking with extremist ideologies," the sheriff's office said in the press release. "On May 27th, KCSO Special Operations Division intercepted a message indicating that Blevins was preparing to proceed with a mass shooting. In the message, Mr. Blevins made a specific threat that included Wal-Mart."

"Working with the FBI, KCSO Investigators confirmed Mr. Blevins' capability of following through with the threat and moved immediately to arrest him," the press release continues.

Investigators searched Blevins' home. "Firearms, ammunition, electronic evidence, concentrated THC, and radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags, and handwritten documents were seized," the press release alleges.

The sheriff's office described Blevins, of Kerrville, as a "threat to national security."

Blevins was already on felony probation for unrelated crimes, the police department says. He was legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

PEOPLE confirms that Blevins is being held on $250,000 bond. He has not yet entered a plea, and it's unclear whether he has retained an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf.