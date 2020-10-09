An affidavit alleges that dark liquid foundation and a fake beard with cosmetic glue were found in a car believed to belong to Andrew Beard

Man Wore Blackface and Fake Beard as Disguise When He Allegedly Killed Mom of His Baby Daughter: Cops

The Texas man accused of killing the mother of his 1-year-old daughter as she arrived for work allegedly disguised himself in a fake beard and blackface, PEOPLE learns.

Earlier this week, Andrew Charles Beard, 33, surrendered himself to Carrollton police after learning a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Beard is charged with murder in connection with the death of Alyssa Burkett, his baby girl's mother.

But authorities allege that, in an attempt to avoid detection, Beard actually donned a fake beard and applied dark makeup to his entire face.

Citing a copy of the arrest affidavit, the Carrollton Leader reports that police allege Beard, a white man, tried to shield his identity from security cameras and witnesses. It worked, as at least two witnesses did, in fact, report that it was a Black suspect who shot Burkett in the head before stabbing her repeatedly.

The affidavit alleges dark liquid foundation and a fake beard with cosmetic glue were found in a car believed to belong to Beard.

Burkett, 24, was attacked Oct. 2 outside the Greentree Apartments, where she was a manager.

Police arrived to find her outside, on the complex's front steps, with several of her co-workers attempting to render first aid.

During their investigation, authorities learned the two had been involved in a bitter custody battle over their daughter.

Burkett was awarded custody of the child on Sept. 30, the Leader reports.

The affidavit alleges police discovered tracking devices on Burkett's car as well as her current boyfriend's vehicle.

Beard is being held without bail in the Dallas County Jail.

PEOPLE was unable to determine if he's entered pleas, or has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

A GoFundMe campaign initially started by Burkett to offset her legal costs is now raising money for her impending funeral.