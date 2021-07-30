Tx. Man Vacationing in Puerto Rico After Father's Passing Found Beaten to Death on Remote Beach

A day before he was set to return to Texas to attend his father's funeral, a vacationing man was discovered beaten to death on a beach in Puerto Rico.

Relatives say that it was another tourist who found the naked, battered body of Christian Quezada around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Playa Negra, an island beach located about an hour from the mainland.

PEOPLE was unable to reach authorities in Puerto Rico for comment on the investigation.

The 36-year-old was due to return on a flight Monday, according to friends and relatives, who described him on a GoFundMe page as having a "good heart and amazing character."

Cynthia Quezada, Christian's sister, spoke to KTVT and said that her close-knit family is devastated by the killing.

Quezada told the station she traveled to Puerto Rico to identify her brother's body. The Plano, Texas, man had sustained wounds to his rib cage as well as the back of his head and torso.

"My goal in life right now is to make sure that that case is solved," Quezada said. "This was not an accident...I want justice."

She said she last spoke to her brother on Friday.

When she tried calling him on Saturday, he did not answer his phone.

The horrific killing comes less than two weeks after Christian's father died.

Christian, Quezada said, had become his father's primary caretaker after their dad had a stroke some 18 months ago.

Quezada told WFAA that authorities in Puerto Rico have identified a person of interest in the case, and that they were supposed to be interviewed by detectives this week.