Police Who Went to Tx. Home to Notify Wife of Husband's Suicide Find Her and Son, 11, Slain Inside

Police in Texas are investigating a possible connection between the suicide of a 53-year-old man in San Marcos and the double-homicide of his 48-year-old wife and 11-year-old son nearly 200 miles away in Greatwood.

Sugar Land Police released a statement on the three deaths, all of which were discovered on Tuesday.

The statement indicates that officers arrived at Richard Logan’s home on Tuesday to notify his wife, Diana Logan, of his suicide outside a company located in San Marcos with which he has no apparent affiliation.

Logan had died from a single gunshot wound.

Police got no response after knocking on the front door, so they spoke to a neighbor, who had a key and let them in.

Once inside, officers located the bodies of both Diana and the couple’s son, Aaron. They had been shot to death.

At this point, investigators have not characterized the three deaths as a double murder-suicide, but say the deaths “may be related.”

The investigation into the three deaths continues.

“It’s always a tragedy any time you have a death — specifically a young kid,” Sugar Land Police Chief Eric Robins told KHOU. “We’re going to do everything we can to protect the integrity of this investigation and do everything we can to do a proper investigation.”

The station reports Richard Logan was a former youth and missions pastor at a church in Richmond, and had founded a non-profit: Attack Poverty.

“The Attack Poverty family is in shock to learn of the tragedy involving our Chief Executive Officer Richard Logan and his family,” the group said in an online statement.