Texas Man Shoots Wife, Then Fatally Shoots Himself at Medical Office in West Houston

The suspect's wife was taken to Memorial-Hermann Texas Medical Center and is in stable condition

A Texas man shot his wife before fatally shooting himself at a medical center in West Houston earlier this week.

On Monday, the shooting, which is being considered a domestic violence situation by authorities, took place just before 3 p.m. on the fourth floor of the medical facility on Richmond Avenue, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department said in a press conference that evening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene in less than five minutes and discovered the suspect's wife, age 54, lying on the floor of the hallway shot twice, once in the chest and once in her right arm.

She was transported to Memorial-Hermann Texas Medical Center and is in stable condition, the police spokesperson said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The male suspect, who has since been identified as Andrew Wang, 64, was found dead of at least one self-inflicted gunshot inside the office. He had two pistols with him, both of which he used on his wife.

A female witness told police that Wang, who was at the medical center as a patient with his wife, "seemed agitated" when he went into the office before the shooting

According to the police spokesperson, Wang told the female witness, "I'm going to kill you, you're going to die." He then allegedly pulled her by her shirt, but the female witness pushed him back and ran out of the office.

Wang then turned to his wife and shot her in the office room, the spokesperson said.

The Houston Police Department is still investigating the incident and have yet to interview the suspect's wife.