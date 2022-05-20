Texas Man Shoots Estranged Wife, 4-Year-Old Daughter and Mother-in-Law in Murder-Suicide: Police

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man and woman appeared to be going through a divorce

Several members of a family, including a 4-year-old girl, are dead after a murder-suicide in Texas.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported the tragedy Thursday, revealing that law enforcement responded to a scene at an apartment that day, where they discovered "four persons confirmed deceased inside."

A pistol was recovered at the scene, where HCSO said "it appears estranged husband showed up at his wife's apartment unit this morning."

"The male shot his wife, 4-yr-old daughter and his mother-in-law, then turned the gun on himself," the sheriff's office said in their Facebook post. "All 4 pronounced deceased at the scene."

"South Asian family, husband and wife had been going through a divorce in recent months," the post concluded.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a media briefing on Thursday evening that "there's definitely a domestic-violence nexus to" the incident.

"It appears that for several months now, at least, this couple has possibly been going through divorce proceedings or some type of formal separation," said Gonzalez during the briefing, held outside the apartment complex.

"There has been a history of some ongoing issues between the two — more recently, [there has been] an allegation where the adult male possibly injured the young child, that would be his daughter," Gonzalez continued. "So we're definitely gonna look into that as well.

Gonzalez shared that according to a recent report, the man "possibly slash(ed)" his estranged wife's "car tires," which will also be looked into.

"Law enforcement was already on the scene" when the wife didn't show up for work Thursday morning, the sheriff said.