Tx. Man Asked to Marry Girlfriend on New Year’s Eve, Then Allegedly Killed Her 3 Days Later

On New Year’s Eve, 39-year-old Kendrick Akins made elaborate plans to propose to Dominic Jefferson, his girlfriend of four months.

He wore a shirt that said, “Dominic, will you marry me?” Dropping down on one knee, he gave her a ring. The entire proposal was streamed on Facebook Live.

Three days later, Dominic Jefferson was dead — and now Akins is charged with murder.

According to a police report obtained by KHOU-TV, a witness said the couple had a verbal altercation on Friday. At some point, Jefferson grabbed Akins’ cell phone and threw it against a hard surface, breaking it.

Then, at about midnight on Saturday, police say Akins and Jefferson got into another fight — this time over whether she could use his car.

According to the witness, Akins allegedly grabbed a handgun from the front right pocket and aimed it at his new fiancé. The witness says she heard Jefferson say, “Go ahead, shoot me, shoot me!” That’s when, according to the police report, Akins allegedly fired the weapon, striking Jefferson once in the chest.

A Good Samaritan came to the scene to check on Jefferson, who lay bleeding on the pavement. At some point, according to police, Akins allegedly fired at least one shot in the general direction of the man, who played dead to avoid being shot at again. He was uninjured.

PEOPLE confirms that Akins has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. He has not yet entered a plea, and online records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

According to FOX 26 News, Jefferson leaves behind three children, ages 11, 6 and 4. She would have celebrated her 35th birthday on January 17.

Jefferson’s family is left mourning the loss of a woman who they describe as a loving and hard-working mother.

“He promised he would take care of my daughter,” said Tina Hunter, Jefferson’s mother, reports KHOU-TV. “He was going to love her, and he lied. He killed my daughter. He doesn’t deserve a bond. He doesn’t deserve anything. He deserves to rot in jail.”