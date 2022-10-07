Authorities in Carrollton, Texas, have identified the people who died last weekend in a double murder-suicide.

A statement obtained by PEOPLE reveals 77-year-old William Roy Singer, Jr., and his 51-year-old daughter Cheri Ann Singer were killed on Saturday by his son and her brother, 53-year-old William Randolph Singer.

The statement notes all three bodies were found inside a home that had caught fire.

According to police, firefighters found the bodies while extinguishing the blaze — the cause of which remains under investigation. All three died prior to the start of the fire, authorities believe.

Firefighters noticed "obvious signs of trauma" to the bodies of both William Roy Singer, Jr., and Cheri Ann Singer.

The statement says the killer was also found at the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

However, official causes of death are still pending for all three.

A motive is still under investigation.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, William Randolph Singer had been living with his father at the time of the murders.

The paper also reports Cheri Ann Singer was a teacher at Holy Covenant Early Childhood Development Program, and also lived in Carrollton.